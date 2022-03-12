Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey meet in Antalya

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting with his in Antalya on Saturday, Anadolu agency reports.

The negotiations took place on the sidelines of the second Diplomacy Forum in Antalya and lasted about half an hour.

The ways of normalizing relations between Ankara and Yerevan were discussed.

Mevlut Cavusoglu called the talks with his Armenian counterpart “very constructive and productive.”

Mirzoyan, in turn, stated that the Armenian side is ready to continue the process without preconditions.

Mirzoyan noted that Yerevan is resolute in its efforts towards peace and stability in the South Caucasus.