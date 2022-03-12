EU fully supports Armenian-Turkish normalization – Toivo Klaar

The EU full supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a Twitter post.

He welcomes a “promising meeting” between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogly on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Promising meeting of @MevlutCavusoglu and @AraratMirzoyan at #AntalyaDiplomacyForum. The 🇪🇺 fully supports normalisation of relations between 🇹🇷 and 🇦🇲. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) March 12, 2022

During the meeting the Foreign Ministers reiterated their willingness to conduct the process aimed at full normalization and good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions. They also agreed that normalization is needed for the entire region.

The two Ministers expressed their support to the works of the Special Representatives of the two countries to that end.