Azerbaijani forces fire 27 shells in the direction of Artsakh villages

The Azerbaijani side fired 27 shells in the direction of civilian settlements of Artsakh on March 11, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Meanwhile on March 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated misinformation, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions using firearms.

“In fact, on March 11, throughout the day, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly violated the ceasefire, firing a total of 27 mortar shells in the direction of the villages of Khramort, Parukh and Khanapat in the Askeran region of Artsakh,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry says,

Last night the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire in different directions with the use of firearms.