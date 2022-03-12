Armenia offered to participate in a number of international exhibitions in Thessaloniki

On a working visit to Thessaloniki, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair (TIF – HELEXPO) Tasos Dzikas.

The meeting was also attended by the executive director of the organization Kyriakos Pozrikidis, the chairman of the Hellenic – Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Akis Dagazian.

The representatives of the exhibition emphasized the opportunities for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and offered to organize the participation of the Republic of Armenia in a number of international exhibitions to be held in Thessaloniki.

The Ambassador, in turn, presented the future programs and initiatives in the spheres of economy and trade. The interlocutors agreed to work closely together in 2022 to ensure the presence of Armenian businessmen in the fields of food, winemaking, tourism and high technology at these important events in order to provide new development opportunities in the markets of Europe and the Balkans.