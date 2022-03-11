US mourns the recent death of Armenian serviceman, calls for release of all detainees

The United States mourns the death of the Armenian servicemember Hrach Manasaryan on March 7, Deputy Chief of US Mission to the OSCE Courtney Austrian said in a statement.

“This tragic and avoidable death underscores the need for greater restraint, for forces to distance themselves from each other in the contested border areas, and for intensified diplomatic engagement to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues,” she noted.

“We urge the parties to make progress on humanitarian issues such as the full release of all remaining detainees, sharing information to identify the fate of missing persons, humanitarian demining, and moving forward on investigations of alleged human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law,” Courtney Austrian added.



She noted that the United States has contributed $5 million in humanitarian assistance this year to support conflict-affected populations in both Armenia and Azerbaijan.



“The United States further remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus,” the Deputy Chief of Mission stated.