Russia lifts Covid-related restriction on flights to Armenia and seven other countries

Russia is lifting restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 on irregular and scheduled flights to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran on a reciprocal basis, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

“On March 9, 2022, in accordance with the decision of the government of the Russian Federation, restrictions on irregular and regular flights to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran, previously introduced as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19, have been lifted,” the message reads.

Earlier, Covid restrictions on flights to Belarus, the Dominican Republic, Egypt (except Cairo), the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea and Cuba were also completely lifted.

Flights to these countries are now limited only by the provisions of intergovernmental agreements on air traffic and separate agreements between the countries’ aviation authorities.