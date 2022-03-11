PM Pashinyan receives OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Theresa Ribeiro.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Armenia “with the OSCE in order to effectively promote democratic reforms in the country.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that many reforms have been carried out in recent years to develop and strengthen democracy in Armenia, including in close cooperation with European partners, and that agenda remains one of the government’s priorities.

The Prime Minister underlined the consistent steps taken in the fight against corruption, noting that our country has made significant progress in the indexes of authoritative international organizations.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the positive changes in the field of press freedom since 2018, noting that in recent years most of the media in Armenia, including television, are pro-opposition. The Prime Minister added that the reforms in the field of press freedom are carried out taking into account the international practice, experience and standards.

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Theresa Ribeiro, noted that the steps taken by the Armenian government to strengthen democracy are encouraging and commendable. Theresa Ribeiro stressed the importance of effective cooperation between the OSCE and the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the field of freedom of speech, including the introduction of new tools in the fight against misinformation.

Ms. Ribeiro noted that the OSCE is ready to facilitate the exchange of experience of journalists and the development of professional skills. The importance of close cooperation between the government and civil society was also stressed.