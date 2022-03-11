No deficit of products in minimum food basket projected in Armenia

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has commented on the reports on the food security of the Republic of Armenia.

“The food security issues of Armenia are under the direct control of the Armenian government,” the Minister said, commenting on recent information in the Russian and Armenian media, according to which it is planned to restrict the export of a number of food products from Russia to the EAEU countries, I inform that

So far, he said, the Russian government has not approved a decision to ban the export of food products, so the import of goods to Armenia is carried out normally.

“There is currently no projected deficit in the Republic of Armenia in terms of products included in the minimum food basket. We keep in touch with our Russian partners, even in the event of a decision by the Russian government on possible export restrictions, the Republic of Armenia has all the necessary resources to ensure the food security of the population,” he said.

The grain self-sufficiency of the Russian Federation is about 150%, which means that Russia has sufficient resources for domestic consumption and export, Vahan Kerobyan said.

He callef on the citizens not to cause panic and not to make unnecessary purchases.