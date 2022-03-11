Instagram restricted in Russia

Access to Instagram has been restricted in Russia.

The move comes after the social media site’s parent company, Meta, changed its rules in some countries to allow the expression of violent sentiment towards Russian forces and President Vladimir Putin, but not towards Russian civilians.

Russia’s media regulator says Instagram is distributing material calling for violent acts to be carried out against Russian citizens.

It isn’t clear yet whether Instagram will be completely blocked or limited in some other way.

Access to Facebook, also owned by Meta, and Twitter has already been restricted.