Armenian FM briefs Austrian counterpart on Azerbaijani provocations



On the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Schallenberg touched upon the agenda of cooperation between Armenia and Austria.

In the context of regional security and stability issues, Minister Mirzoyan drew the attention of his counterpart to provocative actions and regular ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia-Azerbaijan bordering area, as well as to the facts of exerting psychological pressure against the civilian population in Artsakh and creating artificial obstacles for rehabilitation of vital infrastructures.

The need for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was underscored.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations without preconditions between Armenia and Turkey.

Other international agenda issues of common interest were also discussed.