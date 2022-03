Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Turkey for peace negotiations with Russia.

The talks will be held on Thursday in the city of Antalya at the invitation of Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also seen arriving in Turkey.

The three-way talks will be the first between the nation’s top diplomats since the Russian invasion two weeks ago.