Russia walks out of Council of Europe

Russia has left the Council of Europe, the country’s ministry of foreign affairs has said.

In a statement, the ministry said European Union and Nato states were “unfriendly towards Russia”, accusing them of misusing their majority on the council’s committee of ministers.

The Russian ministry said these states “continue their policy of destroying the Council of Europe and the shared humanitarian and legal space in Europe.”

“Russia has no intention of tolerating these undermining actions performed by the collective West in order to impose a ‘rules-based order’ to replace international legislation violated by the US and its satellites,” the statement continued.