Resident of Artsakh’s Khramort community wounded in Azerbaijani shelling

Khramort section of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, using a grenade launcher, which wounded Suren Baghryan, born in 1971, a resident of the same community, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports.
Criminal proceedings are being carried out by the law enforcement bodies in connection with the case.
Khramort section of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, using a grenade launcher, which wounded Suren Baghryan, born in 1971, a resident of the same community, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports.