Resident of Artsakh’s Khramort community wounded in Azerbaijani shelling

March 10, 2022, 11:36
Khramort section of the Askeran region of the Artsakh Republic, using a grenade launcher, which wounded Suren Baghryan, born in 1971, a resident of the same community, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports.

Criminal proceedings are being carried out by the law enforcement bodies in connection with the case.

