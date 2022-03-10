Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel hold informal meeting in Paris

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Paris.

The interlocutors discussed various issues on the agenda of Armenia-European Union cooperation.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was touched upon. The Prime Minister presented the current situation in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and considered inadmissible the continuing provocative actions by Azerbaijan in the recent days.

The parties also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.

Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to the French Republic is over.