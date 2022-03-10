Foreign Minister of Armenia to leave for Antalya

On March 10-12 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Antalya to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Meetings with a number of colleagues are scheduled,, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hnanyan informs.

The forum will be held on March 11-13, 2022. It is a high-level gathering of professionals who deal with diplomacy such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics.

It presents a platform for regional and global actors to exchange ideas and address international challenges.