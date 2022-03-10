Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire throughout the night – Artsakh MoD

On March 9 and throughout the night, the Azerbaijani armed forces regularly violated the ceasefire using firearms of various calibers, as well as mortars, the press service of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

In particular, on March 9, between 14:00 and 14:30, two shells were fired from 60-mm mortars in the direction of the area adjacent to Khnushinak village, Martuni region in Artsakh, and from 15:50 to 05:40 on March 10. The rival fired 23 shells from 60mm mortars in the eastern direction, firing a total of 23 mines near the village of Khramort.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh has been informed about the gross violations of the ceasefire.