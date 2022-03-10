Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Antalya

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov. held a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov referred to the rich agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, discussed issues related to the further strengthening of the allied relations. The interlocutors hailed the level of political dialogue between the two countries, the active high-level contacts.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged views on closer cooperation and increasing efficiency within the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and other international platforms.

Reference was made to the implementation of the agreements reached through trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

The full resumption of comprehensive peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was emphasized.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his counterpart on the situation created by the Azerbaijani armed forces following the ceasefire violations and provocative actions in Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, attaching importance to taking necessary steps to reduce tensions and prevent incidents.

Reference was made to the Armenia-Turkey settlement process.