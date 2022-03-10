Aliyev destroying the historical Christian legacy of Nagorno Karabakh – MEP Peter van Dalen

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Alivey does everything to destroy the lives of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. Several of Azerbaijan’s wars against Nagorno-Karabakh show the hatred of Aliyev in full, Member of the European Parliament Peter van Dalen said at the plenary debate on the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

“The hostilities and bullying continue every day. The lives of Inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh are endangered. Shelling, arrests and countless other hostilities ordered by Aliyev are daily practice. There are also many who are missing and never heard of again,” the MEP said.

In addition, he said, Aliyev is destroying the historical Christian legacy of Nagorno-Karabakh. “Cemeteries, historical buildings, monuments and churches are systematically and deliberately destroyed by the Azerbaijani regime.”

“This Parliament is united on this destruction of the historical heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. Paragraph 1 of our joint resolution is crystal clear: we strongly condemn the policy of Azerbaijan to destroy the Armenian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he noted.

“Paragraph 2 of the resolution is even stronger: the Azerbaijani authorities must now stop their policy of hatred towards Armenians,” Peter van Dalen stated.