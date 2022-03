On March 10, at 21:26 local time (17:26 GMT), Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia registered a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the Armenia-Georgia border, 15 km northeast of Bavra settlement, 10 km deep, 2.6 magnitude earthquake.



The quake measured 3-4 on the Richter scale in the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra, Saragyugh settlements of Shirak region, in the city of Tashir, in Metsavan and Sarchapet villages in Lori region.