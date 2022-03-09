PM Pashinyan arrives in France on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit.

The governmental delegation headed by the Prime Minister comprises Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Khzmalyan, Arthur Martirosyan and others.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Afterwards, the leaders of the two countries will take part in the conference entitled “Ambitions: Armenia-France” in Paris.

During the event, members of the Armenian and French governments will discuss issues related to the development and expansion of cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Macron will deliver remarks at the conference.