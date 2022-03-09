Artsakh Army denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

On March 9, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement claiming that units of the Artsakh Defense Army fired at the Azerbaijani military positions, after which they returned fire.

“This statement has nothing to do with reality,” Artsakh’s Defense Ministry says.

“The Artsakh Defense Army not only did not open fire on the Azerbaijani positions, but, as we have already mentioned earlier, on March 7 and 8, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces used mortars as they fired at the village of Khramort,” teh Ministry notes.