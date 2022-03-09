Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan voted Player of the Month in Poland’s top league

Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan from Pogoń Szczecin has been voted the best player of the month in Poland’s top league.



In February, Pogoń Szczecin scored 9 points out of 12 possible, taking the second place in the month, just behind Raków Częstochowa. Bichakhchyan scored two goals in the three victorious matches.



The choice of the Player of the Month in PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa is made by the captains of eighteen league teams, and one vote belongs to the fans on social media.

Vahan Bichakhchyan was earlier voted as his team’s player of the month.