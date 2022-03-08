Scotland v Ukraine World Cup game postponed

A World Cup semi-final play-off between Scotland and Ukraine in Glasgow originally scheduled for 24 March has been postponed, and the game is now likely to take place in June, the BBC reports.

World football’s governing body Fifa has agreed to a request last week by the Ukrainian Football Association.

The winners of the semi-final at Hampden Park will face either Austria or Wales for a place in November’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ukrainian domestic football has been halted since the start of military actions on 24 February.

Russia has been suspended from all international football, and will not be able to take part in their scheduled play-off against Poland.