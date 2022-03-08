Artsakh deprived of gas as pipeline damaged in area under Azerbaijani control

Due to the damage to the main gas pipeline coming from the Republic of Armenia to Artsakh, the whole territory of Artsakh is deprived of gas, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan says.

As a result of the investigations carried out by the staff of the Artsakh Human Rights Defender and discussions with the law enforcement bodies, it turned out that the gas pipeline was damaged in the area under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The specialists of “Artsakhgaz” CJSC and representatives of law enforcement bodies of Artsakh cannot clearly state whether the accident took place due to technical reasons or as a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani side, as the Azerbaijani side obstructs the access of representatives of law enforcement bodies and specialists of gas supply company to the scene of accident.

.At the moment, the restoration work is hampered by the obstacles created by the Azerbaijani side.

Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh have been informed about the accident and the problem of gas supply, negotiations are underway to start restoration work.

“Obstructing the resumption of gas supply is proof of the intention of the Azerbaijani side to cause problems in the humanitarian sphere in Artsakh and disrupt normal life,” the Ombudsman says.