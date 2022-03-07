Russia-Ukraine talks end with “small progress”

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia have come to an end.

A Ukrainian adviser to the president’s office said there was some “small positive” progress on the logistics of humanitarian corridors.

The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors… Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/s4kEwTNRhI — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

A Kremlin aide said the talks in Belarus had “failed to live up to our expectations.”

Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine will continue, although the expectations from them have not been justified, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said after the talks.