Signing of peace treaty with Azerbaijan high on Armenia’s agenda – MFA

Signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is a priority on Armenia’s agenda, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan says.

“The Government of Armenia has adopted a strategy of opening an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region and naturally displays readiness to take steps in that direction,” Hunanyan said in comments to Armenpress.

Regarding the signing of a peace treaty, he said “it has been announced several times on the highest level that this is one of the agenda priorities of the government.”

The comments come after Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan has numerously offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty and that despite the difficulties, the normalization of relations can be considered

Asked to comment on Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statement on so-called “Zangezur corridor, the Spokesperson said: “This is a perplexing terming for us, and everyone knows this. On the other hand, the opening of regional communications is also among the priorities of the government, and concrete steps are being taken in this direction, including within the framework of the “Armenian Crossroads” project.”