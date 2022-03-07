Armenian FM to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Forum will be held on March 11-13, 2022.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a high-level gathering of professionals who deal with diplomacy such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics. It presents a platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.