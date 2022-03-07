Armenia calls for proper assessment of Azerbaijan’s provocative actions

Armenia calls on the international community to properly assess the provocative actions and statements of Azerbaijan.

The statement comes after Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan, a serviceman of the RA Armed Forces, was killed and another was wounded due to a gross violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the western part of the Armenian border.

“Although the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has denied that a serviceman of the RA Armed Forces was killed as a result of the actions of their units, the official statement on the March 7 meeting at the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan goes in line with the logic of increasing aggression of Azerbaijani units,” the MFA said.

“Condemning the murder of a serviceman of the RA Armed Forces, we consider it necessary to emphasize that such incidents and regular violations of the ceasefire further substantiate the need for a mirror withdrawal of troops from the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the deployment of an observation mission in the border area,” the statement continued.

“We also consider it necessary that the provocative actions and statements of Azerbaijan be properly assessed by the international community,” the Ministry said.