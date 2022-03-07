All conditions in place for Armenians willing to return from Ukraine – MP

All conditions are in place for Armenian citizens in Ukraine willing to return to homeland via the countries bordering Ukraine, MP Eduard Aghajanyan told a parliamentary briefing today.

He said our Embassy in Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that this process goes as smoothly as possible.

“I keep in contact with the Armenian Ambassador in Ukraine, our Embassy is working actively to ensure the safety of the Armenian commuity,” he said.

As for Armenians, who are citizens of Ukraine, the MP said it’s impossible to get clear information about them.