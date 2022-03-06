TikTok suspends livestreaming and new content in Russia

Video app TikTok says it is suspending livestreaming and new content to its video service in Russia while it reviews the safety implication of a new law which threatens to jail anyone the authorities deem to have spread “fake” news on the armed forces.

The platform says its in-app messaging service will not be affected.

“We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority,” the company says.

There are an estimated 70 million monthly users of TikTok in Russia, but developers there have launched a rival service.

A number of international media organisations have suspended their work in Russia, citing concerns over their workers’ safety with the new law. They include the BBC, Bloomberg News, Canada’s CBC, German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF and Italy’s Rai, among others.

The Russian government meanwhile has banned access to Facebook.