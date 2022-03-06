Russia ready for dialogue with Ukraine if demans are met, Putin tells Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone again on Sunday, in a call that lasted one hour and 45 minutes, the French presidency says.

The two leaders discussed the course of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and expressed readiness to continue the dialogue if Russia’s requirements are met, Kremlin’s press service said.

Vladimir Putin informed about the state of affairs at the talks between the Russian delegation and Ukrainian representatives.

The issue of the evacuation of the civilian population from the areas of clashes was discussed, the Kremlin said.