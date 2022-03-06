Putin tells Erdogan about the conditions for suspending the operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the suspension of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is possible only “if Kyiv stops hostilities and fulfills Moscow’s demands,” Kremlin press service informs.



“Vladimir Putin informed about the course of the special military operation to defend Donbas, outlined the fundamental approaches and assessments in this context, explained in detail the main goals and tasks set. It was emphasized that the special operation is proceeding according to plan and in accordance with the schedule,” the report says.

He said the Russian armed forces “are doing everything possible to save the lives and ensure the safety of civilians,” targeting exclusively military infrastructure facilities.