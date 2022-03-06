Evacuation from Mariupol to begin as new ceasefire agreed

Mariupol city officials said Sunday they will begin efforts to evacuate the civilian population at 10:00 GMT.

A temporary ceasefire has been announced in the port city in southern Ukraine, from 10:00-21:00 local time (08:00-19:00 GMT), according to the city council.

Civilians will be able to evacuate the city along an agreed route from 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

A similar plan announced on Saturday fell apart shortly after it was announced. The Russian and Ukrainian sides traded accusations for the failure to start the evacuation on Saturday.

In a statement, the city authorities said a ceasefire was agreed with the Russian-led forces surrounding the city.