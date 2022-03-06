PoliticsTop

European Parliament to hold debate on destruction of cultural heritage in Artsakh

During the plenary session on March 10, the European Parliament will hold a debate on the destruction of cultural and religious heritage in NagornoKarabakh/Artsakh, The MEPs will also vote on a a resolution, Member of the European parliament Peter van Dalen informs.

