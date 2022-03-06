European Parliament to hold debate on destruction of cultural heritage in Artsakh

During the plenary session on March 10, the European Parliament will hold a debate on the destruction of cultural and religious heritage in NagornoKarabakh/Artsakh, The MEPs will also vote on a a resolution, Member of the European parliament Peter van Dalen informs.

YES! We succeeded!! Next @Europarl_EN Plenary, Thursday the 10th of March 🇪🇺 debate on the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh, plus vote on a resolution pic.twitter.com/yV19GKPN87 — Peter van Dalen (@petervdalen) March 3, 2022