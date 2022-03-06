Chelsea fans chant Abramovich’s name during Ukraine solidarity gesture

Chelsea fans chanted the name of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a minute’s applause in solidarity with Ukraine before their Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday, Reuters reports.

There have been gestures of support for Ukraine before kick-off at Premier League games, and Burnley’s Turf Moor ground featured the slogan “Football Stands Together” and the Ukrainian flag on a large screen.

Abramovich announced on Wednesday that he was putting the club up for sale amid growing calls in Britain for him to face sanctions amid war in Ukraine.

While fans around the stadium, including the visiting Chelsea supporters, stood and applauded as the players stood for a minute before kick-off, Chelsea fans began chanting their owners’ name, with Burnley fans booing in response.

After his side’s 4-0 win, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the pre-match chants.

“It’s not the moment to do this. Listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together,” Tuchel said.