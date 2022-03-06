Armenia, Syria celebrate 30th anniveraty of diplomatic relations

On March 6, Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and Faysal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, exchanged letters of congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Syrian Arab Republic.

In his message, Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has particularly noted that Armenian-Syrian relations are anchored on solid foundations of mutual respect and trust, which has been repeatedly demonstrated by the humanitarian and moral support of the two peoples and states in difficult situations. The minister has emphasized the special role of the Syrian-Armenian community as an unwavering bridge of friendship between the two countries and peoples.

The Foreign minister has also expressed his confidence that Armenian-Syrian friendly relations will be further expanded and strengthened in the coming years.

Faysal Mikdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, extending his warm congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has mentioned that the friendly relations between our two countries have witnessed continuous development in various fields. The Syrian side has expressed readiness to further deepen Armenian-Syrian relations and strengthen historical ties to the benefit of the two friendly peoples and countries.