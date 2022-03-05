EconomicsTop

Ural Airlines suspends flights to Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2022, 12:36
Less than a minute

Ural Airlines has announced it is suspending flights to Armenia until March 26.

The company cites the “current geopolitical situation” as the reason for the decision.

All flights to the United Arab Emirates and Israel will also be suspended.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2022, 12:36
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button