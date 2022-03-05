Home | All news | Economics | Ural Airlines suspends flights to Armenia EconomicsTop Ural Airlines suspends flights to Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2022, 12:36 Less than a minute Ural Airlines has announced it is suspending flights to Armenia until March 26. The company cites the “current geopolitical situation” as the reason for the decision. All flights to the United Arab Emirates and Israel will also be suspended. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 5, 2022, 12:36 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print