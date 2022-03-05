Turkish billionaire says he is close to buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak claims he is in talks with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers about buying Chelsea after the club was put up for sale earlier this week, The Daily Mail reports.

Abramovich sensationally announced on Wednesday he is looking to sell the Blues after almost two decades as owner.

The Russian has made the decision to end his 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge amid Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

American and Swiss tycoons Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss appeared the frontrunners to meet his rumoured £3billion asking price, but now Bayrak has claimed he will be ‘flying the Turkish flag in London soon’.

‘We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers,’ the businessman, whose family is one of the most important in Turkey, told Turkish outlet Yeni Safak.

“We are in the negotiation phase for the signatures. We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon,” he added.

Bayrak is the leader of the Mutki Tribe of Bitlis, one of the largest families in Turkey, as well as Chairman of the Board of AB Group Holding, which has investments in crypto, construction, tourism and energy sectors.