Russia’s Aeroflot to halt flights abroad, except Belarus, from March 8

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot will stop all flights abroad with the exception of those to Belarus from March 8, the company said on Saturday.

Passengers of canceled international flights can apply for a full refund of the ticket price, Aeroflot said.



For passengers who will remain abroad by the time the flights are terminated, the airline will make every effort to organize their return to Russia.

Russia’s state aviation authority on Saturday recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.