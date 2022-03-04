Rep. Pallone calls for end to any US military assistance to Azerbaijan

Member of the House of Representatives Frank Pallone calls to cut any US military assistance to Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan continues to ignore democratic norms, violate human rights and order destabilizing attacks in the region. No more US aid or military equipment should go to Aliyev, and the State Department should not issue any further waivers to Section 907 until his regime halts these actions,” the Congressman wrote on Twitter.

The comment comes in the wake of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report indicating that the Department of State and the Department of Defense ignored the law since 2014 by providing military assistance to Azerbaijan without properly consulting with Congress and considering its impacts on the Aliyev regime's ongoing deadly attacks against Armenia.