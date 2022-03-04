EconomicsTop

Intel to cancel shipments to Russia and Belarus

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 4, 2022, 10:37
Less than a minute

Computer chip manufacturer Intel will stop all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

“Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” the company said in a news release on Thursday.

Intel added that it is working with employees who have ties to the region and have launched a fundraising campaign that has already raised $1.2m for Ukrainians in need.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace,” the California-based company added.

It follows similar moves by other global computer chip manufacturers.

