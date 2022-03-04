Intel to cancel shipments to Russia and Belarus

Computer chip manufacturer Intel will stop all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

“Intel condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” the company said in a news release on Thursday.

Intel added that it is working with employees who have ties to the region and have launched a fundraising campaign that has already raised $1.2m for Ukrainians in need.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace,” the California-based company added.

It follows similar moves by other global computer chip manufacturers.