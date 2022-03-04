First classes begin at Matena International School in Armenia

Matena international school has launched its first classes, business leaders are the participants.

New educational culture is being shaped in Armenia։ executives and founders of leading companies have united around a common goal – to participate in an international professional development program. Heads of foreign organizations also arrived to participate in the joint educational program delivered by Matena and SKOLKOVO school.

Matena co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Ruben Hayrapetyan greeted the participants.

“In addition to acquiring the global and local best practices, you also have a special opportunity to get to know and communicate with each other. I am sure you will learn a lot from your fellow group members, because all of you have your own experience, and the exchange of this experience is one of the most important components of executive education programs,” mentioned Ruben Vardanyan.

“The high-level representation we have right away from the first group is very important for Matena, since every single participant possesses huge professional potential. After completing the program, the experience and knowledge of the best alumni will be applied to the implementation of new programs and especially to the youth education in cooperation with our leading international partners. This is the only possible way to effectuate our slogan – sharing excellence”, – emphasized Ruben Hayrapetyan.

Executives and founders of leading companies in financial, technological, industrial and other fields were the participants of the classes and sessions conducted by SKOLKOVO school experts and Matena’s partner facilitator.

During the three-day module held at the UWC Dilijan college, the participants, through in-depth discussions conducted by special methods, identified the problems they face in their work, exchanged experiences and completed joint tasks that will contribute to the development of their managerial and leadership skills.

The second module is scheduled for April 8, which will be conducted by experts with global teaching experience and who have passed a long professional path. Before that, business coaches will work with the participants, as well as masterclasses from leading world figures in the field of business and leadership will be held.