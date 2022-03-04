Artsakh FM, Rep. Pallone discuss ways to overcome consequnces of the war

On March 4, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a virtual meeting with Co-Chairman of the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone.

A wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, the current situation in Artsakh, the activities aimed at overcoming the consequences of the war, the recent geopolitical developments were discussed during the meeting.

David Babayan stressed that the aggressive and expansionist policy of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as their close relations with international terrorist organizations pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and the lack of corresponding timely response would generate tragic consequences.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Congressman Pallone for constantly supporting Artsakh, struggling for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and against its denial, persistently contributing to the resolution of various pan-Armenian issues.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisian and other officials also participated in the meeting.