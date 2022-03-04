Armenian FM briefs UK Minister for Europe on situation after 44-day war

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with UK’s newly appointed Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly on the initiative of the British side.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated James Cleverly on his appointment as Minister of State and wished him success in his responsible mission.

The interlocutors referred to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, noting that a great deal of work had been done in the past to develop the bilateral relations. The parties stressed their readiness to strengthen and expand cooperation based on common values and mutual trust.

The importance of the democratic reform process in Armenia was emphasized, in this context the support provided by the United Kingdom was noted.

The issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the conversation. Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation created by the 44-day war, and the infiltration of Azerbaijani troops to the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Touching upon the urgent humanitarian issues, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan continues to hold 38 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage, while the fate of hundreds of missing persons, including dozens of forcibly disappeared people, remains unknown.

Other issues on the international agenda were also discussed.