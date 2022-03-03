Zelensky asks Putin for talks

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said direct talks with Vladimir Putin are “the only way to stop this war, the BBC reports.

“We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land,” he said.

“Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with [French President Emmanuel Macron],” he added.

Zelensky also appealed to the West to send him warplanes.

“If you do not have the power to close the skies [enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine], then give me planes,” he said.

“If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next.”