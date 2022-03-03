Russia, Ukraine reach understanding on humanitarian issues: third round of talks expected “in the nearest future”

Russia, Ukraine have reached understanding on evacuation corridors, the BBC reports.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak says the sides have reached an understanding on “jointly securing humanitarian corridors to evacuate peaceful civilians, and also on supplying medicine and food to the places of the most fierce fighting.”

He adds there is a possibility “of a temporary ceasefire for the evacuation period in certain sectors.”

The two sides agreed to continue negotiations in “the nearest future.”

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations could hold several more rounds of negotiations, Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on the air of the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

Slutsky noted that the Russian side intends to make every effort to launch the humanitarian corridor as soon as possible.