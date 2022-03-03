Armenia denies fresh misinformation from Azerbaijan

The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted a fresh misinformation from the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the evening of March 2 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, it added.