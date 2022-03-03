A sad day for Armenian football: Caparros reacts to Mkhitaryan’s retirement from international football

It’s a sad day for Armenian national team, said Armenia head coach Joaquin Caparros as he commented on long-time captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s decision to retire from international football.

“Our captain, leader and the most talented player in Armenian football history has decided to retire from international football. I was lucky to enjoy him playing and training in the national team,” Caparros said.

“All his coaches note his devotion and professional attitude. It was a great honor to train such a player. I think, that Heno is more than just a player for Armenian football. He is a leader and will always remain so,” the head coach added.

Mkhitaryan released a statement today, announcing his decision to quit the national team after 15 years.