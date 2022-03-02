U.N. General Assembly resolution demands end to Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Wednesday demanding that Russia immediately end its military operations in Ukraine.

The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, passed in a rare emergency session called by the U.N. Security Council.

The last time the Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982.

Russia was joined by Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five members, including Armenia, abstained.