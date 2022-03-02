Russian, Belarusian skaters barred from global competition

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will no longer be allowed to compete in international skating competitions until further notice, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Tuesday, the BBC reports.

The ISU is the latest sporting federation to bar athletes from the two countries from participating in global sporting events.

In its statement, the ISU reiterated “its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.”

The news comes as the world skating championships is due to take place in three weeks’ time.

Russia is considered a heavyweight in the field of competitive skating, and most recently clinched five skating medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that concluded last month. Russian athletes won a gold and silver in women’s singles, a silver and bronze in paired skating and a silver in ice dancing.